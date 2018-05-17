‘Bikes and BBQ’ event returns

POINT PLEASANT — The Bikes&BBQ event will be making its return for a second year.

The event is set for Saturday, June 9 on Main Street in Point Pleasant with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Members of Bike Point and the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreational Committee joined together to provide this recreational event for the community and bring in new faces.

Gabe Roush, Point Pleasant City council member and Bike Point member, said the proceeds of the event will be going to the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreational Committee.

Roush shared Bikes&BBQ raised a significant amount of funds last year and was a solid turnout with 66 cyclists and eight BBQ teams. Everyone who attended seemed to enjoy the event, commented Roush, thus they decided to bring it back this year.

Four bike routes will be available for cyclists, registration cost is $25 for all routes and anyone who signs up gets a free tee-shirt.

The 26 mile and 46 mile ride will both begin at 9 a.m., the 26 mile ride will be going out through the country and the 46 mile ride will be to New Haven explained Roush. The 20 mile ride will begin at 10 a.m., the route going out WV-817 and the 6 mile ride will begin at 11 a.m., the route being a light cruise through town.

Roush commented a support vehicle will be following behind the 26 mile and 46 mile rides.

The amateur BBQ competition will have two categories this year, pork ribs and chicken quarters. Roush said meats will be provided to participants.

He explained team registration that takes place before May 21 will be $65 and team registration after that date will be $80.

Roush added there will be no sampling of the amatuer competition BBQ this year, but a BBQ vendor will be set up for the guests.

The event will also offer live music and a bouncy house.

Entry forms can be downloaded at https://www.bikepointpleasant.org/bikesbbq.

Four bike routes will be available for cyclists a 46 mile ride, a 26 mile ride, a 20 mile ride, and a 6 mile ride. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_0518-1-.jpg Four bike routes will be available for cyclists a 46 mile ride, a 26 mile ride, a 20 mile ride, and a 6 mile ride. The proceeds of the event will be going to the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreational Committee, so the members can bring other new and exciting events to the community. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_0518-2-.jpg The proceeds of the event will be going to the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreational Committee, so the members can bring other new and exciting events to the community.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.