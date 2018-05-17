Early voting announced

NEW HAVEN — Early voting for the Town of New Haven municipal election will begin May 26, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell.

Hours for voting on that day will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, residents can cast their early ballots on May 29, 30 and 31, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. All voting will take place at the town hall, which will be closed May 28 in observance of Memorial Day.

Election day is June 5, when residents can vote from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. New officials will take over July 1 for a two-year term.

Facing off for the mayor’s seat are incumbent Mayor Jerry Spradling, who is serving his first term of office, and Greg Kaylor. Incumbent Recorder Roberta Hysell is the lone candidate seeking that position.

A total of 13 candidates are vying for one of five council spots. Incumbents seeking reelection are Matthew Shell, Grant Hysell, George Gibbs and James Elias. Other council candidates are Bruce Adams, Steve Carpenter, Paul Freeman, Roy Dale Grimm, Phyllis Hoffman, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard, Clyde Thomas Weaver, and Erin Young.

Incumbent Councilman Matt Gregg is not seeking reelection.

Those taking office July 1 will see an increase in their salaries following a recent vote by council. The mayor’s salary will double from $2,400 to $4,800 annually. The recorder’s pay will increase from $1,500 to $4,500 per year, and the council members will be paid $75 per meeting, up from the present $50. There are generally two meetings per month.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.