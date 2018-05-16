Point purchases AED machines

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council has voted to purchase AED machines to be stored at various city properties.

Council voted to purchase four of the machines with a budget of $3,700. Councilman Gabe Roush had presented council with a preliminary look at different models and prices.

AED stands for automated external defibrillator (AED) and is a portable device that checks the heart rhythm and can send an electric shock to the heart to try to restore a normal rhythm. Mayor Brian Billings asked Roush about setting up training for city employees on how to use the machines. Possible locations for the machines were Harmon Park, the municipal building, the sewer and water departments.

“I think this needs to be handled quickly,” Billings told council, with members agreeing to the purchase based upon initial prices and the $3,700 spending cap.

It was also announced Movie Night at the Point would return this summer to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The first movie of the season will be Disney’s Moana. The movie starts at dark on Saturday, May 26. There is no charge for admission. Hosted by the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreation Committee. Follow the group on Facebook for more information.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

