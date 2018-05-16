For the record: Fire reported

Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department
The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 11:35 p.m., Tuesday, May 15 in the 2500-block of Madison Avenue, Point Pleasant, according to Chief J.R. Spencer. When the first units arrived on scene, the structure was found fully involved with fire going 15-20 feet into the air. No one was at home at the time of the fire. Members were on scene until approximately 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Other departments on the scene were Mason County EMS and the Point Pleasant City Police. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, according to Spencer.
