County Prevention Coalition meets, discusses events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) met for its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday discussing events members have recently attended.

Brittni Kaylor reported on a positive culture framework seminar she attended. Kaylor commented the event was a good growth experience. She explained the various tips discussed for having a thriving coalition. Five coalition characteristics were discussed and Kaylor said an outside party can evaluate the coalition based on those characteristics. Kaylor is interested in having the MCPC evaluated.

Richard Sargent, Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) teacher, reported on the candidate forum. Sargent said several candidates spoke and his voting was influenced by the evening. He said the board of education was represented well and the school levy was efficiently explained. Sargent said the next forum might be even more effective if more interaction between candidates and the guests happened. Greg Fowler, Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) executive director, suggested having the candidates speak first followed by a reception for socialization. Both Sargent and Fowler would like to see more attendance at the candidate forums.

Rita Davis, manager at the Prestera Center, reported the center will be full again this coming Tuesday, May 22. Davis said most of her clients are learning how to be productive members of society by either working or participating in community services.

Kaylor shared the SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) sent out public service announcements via the school system regarding a message about prom to parents the Friday prior to PPJ/SHS, Wahama High School, and Hannan Junior/Senior High School proms.

Kaylor explained special cords have been purchased for senior SADD students to wear when they walk at graduation, 10 students from Hannan and six students from Wahama will receive the cords. The cords are red and white.

Fowler commented the MCPC needs to focus on the prevention of sexual abuse especially in youth. The members discussed different individuals to contact to help spread awareness of the issue and prevent the issue.

Kaylor said the Loved Ones Group is not currently holding meetings, but Robin Jones is still accessible and giving out books and information to any individuals interested or in need. Contact Jones at (304) 675-0440.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 19 at the court house annex.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

