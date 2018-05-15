Grant provides for more technology at PPPS

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) recently received a grant from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation.

Judith Browning, PPPS title one teacher, shared she applied for the grant to purchase five new Chromebooks for all PPPS students as the technological equipment being used was aged. Browning said she was notified in November the school received the grant worth over $1,000.

Browning said she would apply for a grant through the Claflin foundation again as the response was timely on the receipt of the grant and the experience has been a win-win. She commented the students “love” having the Chromebooks and it has been “great” in the classroom.

Prior to receiving the grant, Principal Vickie Workman told Browning if the grant was awarded to the school, then she would match the grant and purchase five more Chromebooks for the students.

PPPS students have access to 10 Chromebooks. Browning explained the Chromebooks are for all students in all grades to utilize. She commented the touch screen and keyboard are optimal for the students’ use.

She explained PPPS students are be able to do several reinforcement activities to increase what they have learned during class lessons. Browning said students can access reading and math programs. She commented a few students have been using an online reading fluency program.

Students are also able to use the Chromebooks during small group instruction explained Browning.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

