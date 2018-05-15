Hartley chosen as Tourism Queen

POINT PLEASANT — A new queen has been named in town and she is already working hard at her job.

Kaylee Hartley, 17, of Point Pleasant, was recently crowned the 2018 Mason County Tourism Queen at her home by former tourism titleholders.

Hartley, who submitted an application, wrote an essay, and interviewed for the contest, was shocked by the visit.

“It was such a surprise,” Hartley said. “I was so honored to have the opportunity given to me to represent Mason County Tourism.”

The contest, established by Delyssa (Huffman) Edwards in 2014, was created in an efforts to help promote local tourism events for the area. For the past four years, ladies chosen for the title have worked hard with the Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau to do just that. Former titleholders include Emily Hussell, 2014; Amanda Baker, 2015; Destiny Brown, 2016; and Leslie Meade, 2017.

The contest also provides a $500 scholarship presented at the end of each girls’ reign. Edwards provides the scholarship herself.

Hartley said her goals with this title are to increase tourism.

“I really want to spread knowledge of all of the wonderful events our county has to offer,” she said. “Our town alone has a riveting historical background, and is full of compelling stories.”

Hartley has already made several appearances in the county, including attending the Miss Twin Rivers Pageant, Shanty Boat Night, and recently she participated in a prom show at the Pleasant Valley Nursing Home.

She said she is looking forward to the next event, Siege of Fort Randolph, which takes place this weekend.

Hartley is the daughter of Greg and Tina Hartley of Point Pleasant. She is a junior at Point Pleasant High School.

Kaylee Hartley is pictured with former Tourism Queens who assisted in the surprise visit and crowning. Pictured from left are Kaylee Hartley, 2018 Tourism Queen; Leslie Meade, 2017 Tourism Queen; Destiny Brown, 2016 Tourism Queen; Amanda Baker, 2015 Tourism Queen; and Emily Hussell, 2014 Tourism Queen. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_0516-1-.jpg Kaylee Hartley is pictured with former Tourism Queens who assisted in the surprise visit and crowning. Pictured from left are Kaylee Hartley, 2018 Tourism Queen; Leslie Meade, 2017 Tourism Queen; Destiny Brown, 2016 Tourism Queen; Amanda Baker, 2015 Tourism Queen; and Emily Hussell, 2014 Tourism Queen. Courtesy Kaylee Hartley, 17, of Point Pleasant, is the 2018 Mason County Tourism Queen. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_0516-2-.jpg Kaylee Hartley, 17, of Point Pleasant, is the 2018 Mason County Tourism Queen. Courtesy