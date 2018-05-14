Celebrating CEOS

POINT PLEASANT — Along with Memorial Day and graduations, May also brings “CEOS Week” in West Virginia and plans are underway to celebrate the community-service clubs.

The Community Educational Outreach Service is facilitated through the WVU Extension Service and includes several clubs across the state and in Mason County. On Monday, Mason County Commissioners Tracy Doolittle, Sam Nibert and Rick Handley signed a proclamation, proclaiming May 20-26 as CEOS Week in Mason County. Visiting with the commissioners were President of CEOS County Council and Pleasant Club Clinedda Austin, as well as Mary Sue Kincaid, the chairperson of the purposeful reading committee who is also a member of the Pleasant CEOS Club.

One of the highlights of CEOS Week in Mason County is the annual Plant Exchange and Taste of CEOS. This year’s event takes place at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 24, at the Point Pleasant Youth Center located at Harmon Park. Following the exchange of plants, special guest, Maureen Burns, herbalist, master gardener and health educator will speak on “Growing your own medicinal herbs.” Homemade dishes prepared by the CEOS ladies will be served at noon. This event is open to the public.

For more information call the extension office at 304-675-0888.

According to West Virginia CEOS, the organization has a strong tradition of education, service, and community development, dating back to 1914 when the first club (Farm Women’s Club in Ohio County) was established. The West Virginia University Extension Service provides support to the organization through county and state faculty. Extension faculty members serve as advisors to local groups and the state board and develop WVCEOS program topics on timely issues. Program areas of emphasis include: preserving the environment, building family strengths, and increasing awareness of global interdependence.

The vision of the WVCEOS is to be leaders in strengthening individuals, families, and communities to become productive contributors to meet the needs of a changing and diverse society. The mission of WVCEOS is to strengthen individuals and families through continuing education, leadership development, community involvement for the betterment of all.

Portions of this article provided by WVU Extension Service.

