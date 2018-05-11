For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made May 4-10: Mark E. Satterfield, 58, Point Pleasant, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. David D. Holloway, 23, Detroit, Mich., possession with intent to deliver, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Ronald L. Kay, Jr. 50, Ripley, driving revoked DUI second offense, arrested by Lt. Greene. John D. Moss, Sr. 38, Mt. Alto, DUI, expired registration, no seatbelt, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Richard W. Smith, II, 39, Mason, battery, assault, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Joseph A. Bush, 31, Hartford, DUI, driving suspended, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Rocky L. Kearns, Jr., 35, Point Pleasant, grand larceny, prohibited person possessing firearm, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

Point Pleasant Police Department

The Point Pleasant Police Department (PPPD) recently presented city council with its monthly activity report for April as follows: 97 citations issued; 4 misdemeanor arrests made; 8 felony arrests made; 1 DUI arrest; 15 accident reports taken; 24 complaint reports taken. Arrested and transported to the Western Regional Jail by PPPD personnel were: Jessy Herdman, DUI first offense. Christopher Blakenship, possession of a controlled substance times two. Shawn Ruark, obstructing an officer. David Denny, sexual abuse by guardian times four, sexual assault third degree.

