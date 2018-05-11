Patrol announces SHIELD Detail results

OHIO VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies throughout southeast Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia collaborated to promote traffic safety and deter criminal activity. In total, 46 agencies participated in the two-day initiative on May 3rd and 4th.

Locally, the Gallipolis, Rio Grande, University of Rio Grande, Middleport and Pomeroy Police Departments, Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices, Mason County Sheriff’s Department and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force took part in the detail.

The two-day initiative targeted the 10 counties in southeast Ohio and specific areas across Ohio’s boarder into West Virginia and Kentucky. There were 289 criminal cases investigated including 121 drug cases. The agencies combined for 68 felony drug arrests, 53 misdemeanor drug arrests and 10 stolen vehicle recoveries. Additionally, 84 warrants were served resulting in the arrest of 82 individuals.

The agencies seized more than 1,216 grams of illegal/dangerous narcotics which included heroin, methamphetamines, crack/cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana.

There were a total of 1,933 traffic stops resulting in 15 arrests for OVI, 97 seatbelt citations, 82 driving under suspension citations and 313 motorists assists.

“The cooperation between agencies shows the level of commitment all of us have to making our communities safer,” said Lieutenant Karla Taulbee, Jackson District Criminal Patrol Commander. “Multi-agency cooperation enhances enforcement efforts and solidifies our relationships with our law enforcement partners.”

SHIELD Details combine the manpower, resources and intelligence efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to “shield” the local populace from criminals by conducting multi-day, saturation enforcement operations in communities to deter criminal activity.