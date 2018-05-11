‘Mayor’s Night Out’ concert lineup set

POINT PLEASANT — Mayor’s Night Out, a tradition over 10 years old, continues next month by bringing free concerts to Riverfront Park.

Beginning June 8, the concerts will begin every Friday night at 8 p.m. in the amphitheater and continue through Friday, Aug. 31. There will be no Friday night concerts during the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta or Mason County Fair.

The lineup for this year’s free concerts was announced this week by Mayor Brian Billings at the regular meeting of Point Pleasant City Council. Billings said Ida Herdman, utilities manager for the City of Point Pleasant, once again booked the shows and worked on the lineup.

The following is an itinerary for this summer’s shows:

June 8 is Scotty Randolph performing country, blues and Southern rock. June 15 welcomes Covered by Love for a night of Gospel music. Then, on June 22, local singer songwriter Paul Doeffinger performs original songs and classic hits.

July 6 sees Tangled Roots perform its brand of funk, reggae, jazz, dance and party music. New Salvation takes the stage on July 13 for a night of Gospel songs. On July 20, Matt Metheny performs his brand of country music. Then, The Flackrock Revival takes the stage July 28 with 20th Century rock and roll, country and rhythm and blues music.

Aug. 3 welcomes Blue Moves in concert, with an eclectic mix of Elton John, Beatles and oldies hits. Sololist Cee Cee Miller performs Aug. 17, playing county, rock and blues. The Deep Creatures make their way across the river on Aug. 24, taking the Rivefront Park stage with performances of rock music. The last show will be Aug. 31 with Karen Allen and her performance of pop and rock hits.

