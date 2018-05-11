Shelter pets of the week

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say, this male cat, Major, is a very sweet, loving boy who is only around a year old. If interested in letting Major offer you some unconditional love in a forever home, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say, Bailey, pictured here, is a one-year old Collie described as “a very sweet girl who loves to play with her toys.” If interested in giving Bailey more toys and a forever home, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.

