Celebrating ‘Career Day’

Roosevelt Elementary recently hosted its annual “Career Day” for students, where preschoolers to sixth graders visited with members of the community who talked about their jobs and the work they do in the world. The Point Pleasant Register was represented by Editor Beth Sergent who asked each class “What is a newspaper?” One of the more entertaining answers of the day came from Hadleigh Cossin, second grader, who answered, “They’re something old people like.” Pictured are kindergarten students from the classrooms of Shawn Queen and Carrie Hood.

Roosevelt Elementary recently hosted its annual “Career Day” for students, where preschoolers to sixth graders visited with members of the community who talked about their jobs and the work they do in the world. The Point Pleasant Register was represented by Editor Beth Sergent who asked each class “What is a newspaper?” One of the more entertaining answers of the day came from Hadleigh Cossin, second grader, who answered, “They’re something old people like.” Pictured are kindergarten students from the classrooms of Shawn Queen and Carrie Hood. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.11-Kinder.jpg Roosevelt Elementary recently hosted its annual “Career Day” for students, where preschoolers to sixth graders visited with members of the community who talked about their jobs and the work they do in the world. The Point Pleasant Register was represented by Editor Beth Sergent who asked each class “What is a newspaper?” One of the more entertaining answers of the day came from Hadleigh Cossin, second grader, who answered, “They’re something old people like.” Pictured are kindergarten students from the classrooms of Shawn Queen and Carrie Hood.