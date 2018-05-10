Weekend concert for a cause

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) will be having several local musicians performing this weekend benefiting one of the community’s young warriors.

The Lewis Bryant Jr. Benefit Concert will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 12 at PPJ/SHS. Brittany Franklin, the event’s organizer, said admission to the concert is by donation only. The funds raised will be going to Tabitha Halley, Bryant’s mother, for whatever is necessary during his battle with stage four metastasized osteosarcoma, such as medical costs and transportation.

Franklin commented along with the numerous musicians performing there will also be a concession stand, face painting, prize drawings, and a silent auction.

“The entire community from Point Pleasant to across the bridge in Gallipolis, has donated funds, food, (prize) items, and their time to help. The event has been easy to pull together due to the amount of support,” said Franklin.

Franklin explained this is the sixth benefit concert she has organized for individuals in Point Pleasant.

“It would never be possible without the support of everyone who has donated, helped get donations, volunteered, and supported the causes,” said Franklin.

The concert line-up is as follows: 11:30 a.m., Bobbi Stranahan and Amanda Chafin; noon, Annette and Issac Holliday; 12:30 p.m., Pop Friction; 2 p.m., The Renée Stewart Band; 3:30 p.m., Taija Large; 3:45 p.m., Jaquar Brown; 4 p.m., Willie Atwood; 4:30 p.m., Jack Cochran; 6 p.m., The Life Springs Church Band; 7:30 p.m., Metheney; 9 p.m., Snuggle Fish.

“Hope to have a good turnout in order to help Lewis. He has been an inspiration to us all with his beautiful smile and strength. I have been able to witness the fact that this community is undeniably strong and has always come together in order to support those in need no matter what. People of all ages, races, and religions come together as one unit to help, and to me that is beautiful and how this life should always be,” said Franklin.

Halley shared Bryant has been doing well with his treatments and she extends a huge thank you to everyone involved or participating in the event.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

