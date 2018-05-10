POINT PLEASANT — This weekend, an inaugural Bike Safety Rodeo will be held at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park, providing important information for bicyclists and free helmets for children.

The “Bike Point” group has teamed up with West Virginia Connecting Communities (WVCC), Try This WV, Eerie Insurance, and the City of Point Pleasant to host the community’s first ever bike safety rodeo. The event is set for 11 a.m., Saturday, May 12 at Riverfront Park.

Gabe Roush, of Bike Point, said the event is open to the public and free to attend. The main purpose of the event, commented Roush, is to encourage children to get outside and ride their bikes and to promote safety while doing so.

He explained during the event several stations will be set up for those in attendance to learn proper bike maintenance, traffic rules, proper helmet fitting, and general bike safety. A bike course will be set up for the children also, so they can ride while learning proper skills. Roush shared all children in attendance will be receiving free helmets.

Roush said yearly members of Bike Point attend the Try This WV conference and this year WVCC approached the members and inquired if they would be interested in holding a bike safety rodeo for their community. He and fellow members of Bike Point found it to be a promising idea.

Also, the Bike Point group will be starting its community bike rides this evening (Friday), 6 p.m. at the Riverfront Park. Roush said the ride will be leisurely through the city along the Point Pleasant Bike Trail and is a chance for residents to socialize. The community bike rides have been ongoing for a few years now.

Cycling community kicks off biking season

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

