Grand jury returns 28 indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The May term of the grand jury met this week, returning 28 indictments.

Those who received indictments are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County on Thursday, May 10, at 9 a.m. According to the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr., the following individuals received indictments:

Jacob Ryan McKean, 22, Charleston, fleeing in vehicle from law enforcement while DUI; fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference; grand larceny. Harley A. McCaleb, 22, Apple Grove, malicious assault. Lloyd Michael Wamsley, 37, Mason, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Richard Wilson Smith, II, 39, Mason, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance.

Jacob M. Bennett, 19, Point Pleasant, Sexual Assault, 3rd Degree times 2. Dylan K. Flint, 20, Poca, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/intent to deliver times 2; Conspiracy. Zeb Kimble, 19, Poca, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/intent to deliver times 2; Conspiracy. Paul D. Fridley, 24, Poca, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/intent to deliver times 2; Conspiracy; Receiving or transferring stolen goods. Charles M. Lathey, 57, Leon, Fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference; Driving while revoked, DUI related, 3rd offense; Fleeing on foot from law enforcement; Operating vehicle with no insurance. Anthony W. Goodwin, 36, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI 3rd or subsequent offense; Driving Revoked, DUI related, 3rd or subsequent offense. Johnnie Scott Hall, 47, Charleston, Access Device Fraud; Conspiracy. Brenda Fuller, unknown address and age, (Direct Indictment), Access Device Fraud; Conspiracy. Daniel Lee Catlin Scarberry, 30, Point Pleasant, Grand Larceny.

Galen R. McGuire, 58, Point Pleasant, Sexual Abuse, 1st degree. Galen R. McGuire, 58, Point Pleasant, Sexual Abuse, 1st degree times 2; Sexual Assault, 1st degree. Galen R. McGuire, 58, Point Pleasant, Sexual abuse, 1st degree times 6; Sexual assault, 1st degree times 3. Gregory A. Harrison, 49, Evans, Attempt to commit a felony; Conspiracy. Steven C. Isenhart, 35, Ravenswood, Attempt to commit a felony; Conspiracy. Danny Bates, 53, Henderson, Prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Shayne E. Pennycuff, 46, Point Pleasant, Delivery of a controlled substance times 3. Shayne E. Pennycuff, 46, Point Pleasant, Delivery of a controlled substance. Ariel D. Prince, 26, Fraziers Bottom, Sexual assault, 1st degree times 252. Roger A. Ray, 32, Fraziers Bottom, Sexual Assault, 1st degree times 252. Karlee W. Rockey, 43, Point Pleasant, Possession of a controlled substance w/ intent to deliver times 2. Philip Brahm Ohlinger, 35, Pomeroy, Ohio, Drug delivery resulting in death; Failure to render aid when overdose occurs; Conspiracy to commit a crime related to controlled substances. Mark Ryan Smith, 28, Huntington, Burglary; Grand Larceny. Justin M. Jordan, 33, Mason, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Justin M. Jordan, 33, Mason, Escape.

