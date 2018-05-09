POINT PLEASANT — Local letter carriers will be participating in a national food drive this weekend.

On Saturday, May 12 the 26th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held.

According to the Stamp Out Hunger website, this event, “is the outgrowth of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ tradition of community service, a tradition exhibited repeatedly by members of the letter carriers’ union over the years. These carriers, who go into neighborhoods in every town at least six days a week, have always been involved when something needed to be done.”

Local letter carrier Mark Georgi, who works out of the Point Pleasant Post Office, with the assistance of his fellow letter carriers, will be picking up nonperishable food items while delivering mail.

All locally collected food will stay local and be donated to the emergency food pantry located at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest one-day food drive, providing letter carriers, other postal employees and thousands of volunteers across the nation the opportunity to meld their forces together to conduct the drive in their local communities to benefit local food pantries.

Georgi shared last year Point Pleasant’s letter carriers collected 2,600 pounds of food, the national average was 75 million pounds, the third-highest total in the event’s history. Each year, Georgi said, he and his fellow carriers make it a goal to beat the amount of food collected from the previous year.

For those who would like to participate, leave bagged nonperishable food items near mailboxes. Items accepted are canned meats, fish, soup, juice, vegetables, pasta, cereal, peanut butter, rice and more. Do not leave expired items or those in glass containers.

Georgi commented mailers have been sent out to residents regarding the guidelines of the food drive as well.

Information from www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive has been used in this article.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.10-Carriers.jpg Courtesy

26th annual food collection Saturday

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.