Third annual tire recycling event planned

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Career Center (MCCC) will be holding the third annual tire recycling event.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 19 at MCCC from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WV DEP) and the City of Point Pleasant.

Sam Nibert, instructor at MCCC, shared any and all types of tires will be accepted to be recycled at no cost to the individuals. He explained generally when people purchase new tires, they must pay a fee to get rid of their old tires which can discourage individuals of properly disposing of them.

Nibert said for the last two years over 4,000 tires have been collected during the event. The main purpose of the day, according to Nibert, is to aid in keeping the city clean.

Nibert shared with the major flooding this year and the abandonment of tires around the city annual events need to be held to help keep the city looking nice.

He explained a tire recycling company brings down its trucks to MCCC and local students volunteer to help load the tires brought during the event into the trucks.

Nibert explained the tire recycling company will then take the tires to their headquarters, grind them up, and put them in a landfill.

Nibert shared he is a chairman of the organization the Mason County Solid Waste Authority and he and fellow members are in the process of planning a county wide dump day in early June. He commented if anyone has questions regarding recycling they are welcome to give him a call at MCCC, (304) 675-3039. Also, Nibert added, if anyone has information regarding legal dumping to give him a call.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

