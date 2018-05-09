Wahama High School Bike Race/Ride set

NEW HAVEN — The seventh annual Wahama High School Bike Race/Ride has been set for May 26, beginning at the New Haven Fire Station on Fifth Street.

The event is a fundraiser for the school weight room, as well as providing a first-time scholarship to a Wahama senior, according to Jodie Roush, organizer. Roush said the scholarship will be given to the student who invested the most time in promoting and encouraging weight training for younger students.

Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. the morning of the event, and the race will start at 8:30 a.m.

The race will be eight, 16, or 24 miles. Racers completing lap one in less than 30 minutes will race lap two. Racers completing the second lap in less than 50 minutes will then continue on to lap three.

Roush said the classes have been combined this year, but the prizes have been increased to include gift cards for the overall winners. Age divisions will be 15 to 30 years; 31 to 45 years; 46 to 60 years; and 61 years and older. All riders are strongly encouraged to wear helmets.

The race course will go from the fire station on Rt. 62, turning right onto Gun Club Road, then left onto Broad Run Road. From there, bikers will turn left at AEP Sporn Plant, then either finish or turn around for another lap at the fire station.

Registration is $25. Forms can be found on the Wahama website at www.wahama.maso.k12.wv.us, under the heading “Seventh Annual Bike Race/Ride.”

In case of severe weather, Roush said the race will be delayed up to two hours. Otherwise, the make-up date will be May 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Following the main event, a “hill race” will be held for those wishing to participate. This will be the second year for the special race, and the entry is free for those who participated in the race/ride. Roush said bikers will line up and race to the top of the Haven Heights housing addition.

Always trying to better the event, Roush said he is working on the possibility of adding a professional sanctioned race to accompany the local race for the 10th year.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

