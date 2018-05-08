Mason County Election Results

POINT PLEASANT — It was a busy Primary Election Night in Mason County Tuesday as races were decided from the local board of education to the U.S. Senate.

Below are the unofficial vote totals as prepared by the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley and her staff.

Mason County Commission

GOP: Incumbent Tracy Doolittle, 1,441. Dee Dee Sword Rodgers, 665. Democrats: Pauletta Randolph King, 1,246. K.D. Hess, 784. Doolittle and King will face off in November for the seat.

Mason County Circuit Clerk

Democrats: Incumbent Suzi Caldwell (D), 1,955. GOP: Elizabeth A. Jones, 1,826. Caldwell and Jones will face off in November for this seat.

Mason County Board of Education

The top three vote-getters in the race for Mason County Board of Education were Ashley Thomas Cossin, 2,116; Jared Billings (Incumbent), 2,073; Dale Shobe (Incumbent), 1,878. Other vote totals included: David Lee Siders, 1,652; Barry Sharp, 1,255; Jeff Wittman, 1,150; Mickey Whalen, 976. Cossin, Billings and Shobe will begin their four-year terms on July 1.

Excess Levy

The excess levy renewal proposed by Mason County Schools passed 2,918 for to 1,711 votes against. The levy, which has been on the tax ticket since 1950, is expected to generate $7.5 million. The current levy doesn’t expire until June 30, 2019.

Democratic and Republican Executive Committees

(One man and one woman from each district were to be elected to their respective party’s executive committee.)

Democratic County Executive Committee

Agnes Roush, Mason, District 1, 192; Linda Lou Brewer, New Haven, District 2, 252; Shirley Livingston, Leon, District 3, 227; Bonnie J. Fruth, Point Pleasant, District 4, 305; Linda Morris, Point Pleasant, District 6, 98; Jerrie L. Howard, Point Pleasant, District 6, 99; Freeda Mayes, Ashton, District 8, 193; Marty Reed, Point Pleasant, District 5, 340. Tom McNeely, Point Pleasant, District 5, 354; Timothy J. Stewart, Mason, District 1, 59; Floyd Sayre, Point Pleasant, District 4, 322; Jeffrey R. Fowler, Mason, District 1, 165; Scott Brewer, New Haven, District 2, 256; Randall Mayes, Ashton, District 8, 189; Kevin Fooce, Point Pleasant, District 6, 183; Greg Barker, Leon, District 3, 144; Marc Kearns, Letart, District 3, 114.

Republican County Executive Committee

Sarah Stover, Mason, District 1, 180; Katie Zellmer, Apple Grove, District 8, 223; Anna Maria Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District 7, 182; Olivia Burdette Warner, Point Pleasant, District 5, 292; Donna Kay Akers, Point Pleasant, District 6, 209; Dianne Buxton Buck, Leon, District 3, 277; Merlie Hart, Leon, District 4, 328; Ricky Kearns, Mason, District 1, 195; Jacob G. Hill, Point Pleasant, District 5, 274; R. Michael Shaw, Jr., Leon, District 3, 283; Jim Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District 7, 186; Curtis “Curt” McConihay, Point Pleasant, District 4, 305; Lloyd A. Akers, Point Pleasant, District 6, 209.

14th Delegate District Executive Committee GOP

Anna Maria Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, 881. Jim Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, 903.

Third Congressional District Executive Committee GOP

Anna Maria Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, 1,723. Jim Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, 1,749.

Fourth Senatorial District Executive Committee GOP

Anna Maria Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, 1,677; Jim Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, 1,710.

State Rep. Executive Committee 4th Senatorial District GOP

Anna Maria Butler, 1,681; Shirley Searls, 961. Jacob G. Hill, 1,810; Ron Stone, 789.

State Rep. Executive Committee 4th Senatorial District Democrats

Bonnie J. Fruth, 1,862; Betty Totten, 910. Keith Brotherton, 186; Floyd R. Sayre, 1,586; Christian A. Watts, 169; Greg Barker, 1,317.

Conservation District Supervisor

Chuck T. Lipscomb, Letart, 3,443.

State Senate, Senatorial District 4 (Mason County results only)

Eric J. Tarr (R), Scott Depot, 1,001. Incumbent Mark Drennan (R), Hurricane, 923. Brian Prim (D), Fraziers Bottom, 1,965. (Amy Grady, an independent candidate from Mason County, will appear on the general ballot in November).

House of Delegates, District 13 (Mason County results only)

Incumbent Scott Brewer (D), New Haven, 988. Incumbent Joshua Kurt Higginbotham (R), Poca, 372. Scott Cadle (R), Letart, 826. (Todd Mullins, an independent candidate from Mason County, will appear on the general ballot in November).

House of Delegates, District 14 (Mason County results only)

Incumbent Jim Butler (R), Gallipolis Ferry, 978. Brianne Solomon (D), Culloden, 880.

U.S. Senate (Mason County results only)

Don Blankenship (R), Sprigg, 417; Evan Jenkins (R), Huntington, 1,006; Thomas (Tom) Willis (R), Martinsburg, 135. Bo Copley (R), Delbarton, 72; Incumbent Joseph Manchin, III (D), Fairmont, 1,723; Patrick Morrisey (R), Harpers Ferry, 550; Jack Newbrough (R), Weirton, 45; Paula Jean Swearengin (D), Coal City, 495.

U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 3 (Mason County results only)

Paul E. Davis (D), Huntington, 611. Richard Ojeda, II, (D), Holden, 1,181. Rupie Phillips (R), Lorado, 252. Ayne Amjad (R), Beckley, 33. Marty Gearheart (R), Bluefield, 229. Mr. Shirley Love (D), Oak Hill, 195. Janice “Byrd” Hagerman (D), Mt. Hope, 138. Conrad Lucas (R), Huntington, 473. Carol Miller (R), Huntington, 894. Philip Payton (R), Milton, 159. Rick Snuffer (R), Grandview, 85.

The official canvas is 9 a.m. this Monday. There were just over 30 provisional ballots remaining to be counted.

Election workers check in the precincts as the ballots come rolling in Tuesday evening. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.9-Votes-2.jpg Election workers check in the precincts as the ballots come rolling in Tuesday evening. Beth Sergent | Register County Clerk Diana Cromley reads the latest vote totals to those gathered on the second floor of the Mason County Courthouse on Tuesday evening. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.9-Votes.jpg County Clerk Diana Cromley reads the latest vote totals to those gathered on the second floor of the Mason County Courthouse on Tuesday evening. Beth Sergent | Register

Board of ed, excess levy, county races decided

