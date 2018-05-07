For the record: Arrests reported

Mason Police Department

A traffic stop at the intersection of Mallard Lane and Rt. 62 in Mason led to the arrest of two people early Sunday morning.

Hayley D. Workman, 30, of Milton, and Curtis D. Shank, 45, of Fort Wayne, Ind., were each charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver following the stop. They were taken to the Western Regional Jail, and bond was set at $75,000 each.

According to the police report, Mason Patrolmen Shaun Coleman and Kendall Roush stopped the vehicle for allegedly traveling left of center and a license plate light out. After consent was given to search the vehicle, the officers found what appeared to be marijuana, what appeared to be methamphetamine, along with digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic weapon.

Assisting at the scene were Mason Police Chief Rich Gilkey and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

Workman http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.8-Workman.jpg Workman Shank http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.8-shank.jpg Shank