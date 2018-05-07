Shelter pets of the week

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say this lovable female kitten is only about 14 weeks old and is looking for a home to call her own. Shelter staff have named this cuddly girl, Jeannie. If interested in adopting this young kitten and getting some unconditional love in return, contact shelter staff at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say, Dixie, pictured, is a very friendly pup who would make a great four-legged companion. A little over a year old, Dixie is a Bloodhound, Labrador mix. If interested in providing Dixie a forever home in exchange for a forever friendship, contact shelter staff at 304-675-6458.