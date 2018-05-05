New Haven looks at garbage fees

NEW HAVEN — New Haven residents might soon be paying higher fees for their garbage collection, after town council members agreed to research an increase at their most recent meeting.

Fees for local landfills where the town disposes of its garbage have gone up, and it has been several years since there has been an increase for residents, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell. While no figures were presented regarding the possible increase, the council voted to research the amount needed to keep up with the rising landfill costs.

The council also voted to purchase two additional three-yard dumpsters and one six-yard dumpster. The dumpsters are rented out to businesses and individuals, and council discussed the possibility of raising those rates, as well.

Another increase was approved at the meeting, the salaries of elected town officials, to begin with the next term on July 1.

The mayor’s salary will go from the present $2,400 annually to $4,800, and the recorder’s pay will increase from $1,500 to $4,500. The council will be paid $75 per meeting after July 1, up from the present $50. There are generally two meetings per month.

Recorder Hysell reported additional donations for the municipal swimming pool have been received. Pool committee members sent word to the council that it appears enough donations will be received to allow free admission to the pool for everyone for the entire season.

In other action, the council:

Expressed the need for zoning board members, noting members serve as volunteers;

Approved a drawdown for the water project soft cost grant as presented by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development, including $6,680 for filing fees and $45,000 for appraisals necessary for land acquisition, condemnation and easements;

Heard concerns and ideas on various topics from residents Sandra Grimm, Clyde Weaver, Mark McKnight, and Mary Ann Richards;

Heard a report from Nehaclima Garden Club member Sheila Roush that improvements to the park are nearly completed; and,

Set the next meeting for May 8, 6 p.m., which will also include a public hearing for the water project bond ordinance.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Jim Elias, George Gibbs, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Matt Gregg.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

