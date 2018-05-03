Keeping the faith

POINT PLEASANT — The National Day of Prayer was once again observed in Point Pleasant on the steps of the Mason County Courthouse on Thursday.

One of the speakers was 99-year old Fleming S. Young, Jr., of Apple Grove. Fleming, a WWII veteran who served in the United States Army, prayed for the military during the observance.

“I’m just proud to be here to stand for the military and let’s all be thinking and keeping our minds upon the Lord and the military men of our country,” he said. “I don’t know very many (veterans) that’s old as I am. I’m 99 and six months old and I’m working to be 100. You all pray for me and let’s work together and pray together and I’ve said so many times, then we can go home together.”

Honored with the Paul Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award was Rev. Bud Richmond. Richmond is 85 years old and has been preaching since the early 1960’s. He is a hospice chaplain, pastoring 25 years in Mason County, married to his wife Donna for 64 years. They are parents to nine children.

The Erewanna Jeffrey Outreach Award went to the Legacy Builders Ladies Ministry.

Also speaking, and praying on various topics were: Church, prayed for by Rev. Bob Wiseman, evangelist, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant. Media, prayed for by Rev. Ted Nance, pastor of Pleasant View Church, Apple Grove. Education, prayed for by Gary Fields, retired science teacher years (36 years of teaching) and member of the Tiger Men Ministry, Letart. Government, prayed for by Carol Miller, member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, District 16, 2006-present. Military, prayed for by Fleming S. Young Jr., 99-year old World War II veteran, United States Army. Business, prayed for by Rev. Mark Mayes, multi-store manager Mid-Atlantic Region, Ace Hardware. Family, prayed for by Rev. Bud Richmond, hospice chaplain and evangelist, Point Pleasant. Pro-Life movement, prayed for by Teshia Porter, Mason County Teens for Life, charter member.

Also, singing “God Bess America” was Berklee Bonecutter, a pro-life ambassador, joined by her brother Behr Bonecutter. Singing the National Anthem was Aireonna Canterbury, student at Beale Elementary School, Gallipolis Ferry. The welcome was by Mayor Brian Billings, mayor of the City of Point Pleasant. Pledge to the Flag led by the Canterbury children from New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant, whose parents are Roy and Terry Canterbury.

Assisting with sound for the event will be John Bonecutter with Denise Bonecutter as the event coordinator.

Pictured at right is Rev. Bud Richmond, recipient of the Paul Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award. Also pictured, Fleming Young, Jr., of Apple Grove, a 99-year old WWII veteran who prayed for the military at the National Day of Prayer observance this week. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.4-Prayer.jpg Pictured at right is Rev. Bud Richmond, recipient of the Paul Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award. Also pictured, Fleming Young, Jr., of Apple Grove, a 99-year old WWII veteran who prayed for the military at the National Day of Prayer observance this week. Singing “God Bess America” is Berklee Bonecutter, a pro-life ambassador, joined by her brother Behr Bonecutter at the National Day of Prayer observance in Point Pleasant on Thursday. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.4-Singing.jpg Singing “God Bess America” is Berklee Bonecutter, a pro-life ambassador, joined by her brother Behr Bonecutter at the National Day of Prayer observance in Point Pleasant on Thursday.