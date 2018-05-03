Ritch Collins Band to perform

The Coffee House Music and Arts Concert Series returns to The Meeting House this Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. with the The Ritch Collins Band. Admission is a donation at the door. Collins is a third generation road musician, with a long family history of music which has been the starting ground for a career in the entertainment industry, as a musician, composer, arranger, engineer, and producer. The band has performed across the area, from Huntington to Ashland, Ky. playing its special branch of Americana folk music.

