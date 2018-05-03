Meet the candidates: GOP State Senate race

MASON COUNTY — The Point Pleasant Register is providing its readers an opportunity to “Meet the Candidates” running in contested, local races which will be decided on Tuesday, May 8.

Today, the Register is highlighting candidates running for the Republican nominee for West Virginia State Senate in the Fourth District which will be decided on Tuesday.

Running for the nomination are State Senator Mark Drennan and challenger Eric J. Tarr. Drennan was appointed to the position when Senator Mike Hall resigned to serve as chief of staff for Gov. Jim Justice.

Both were asked to provide background information and answer the question, “Why I decided to run for this office?” Candidates, and responses, listed in alphabetical order.

Mark Drennan (R-Incumbent)

Background

Senator Mark Drennan is the son of the late Emmett and Patricia Drennan. He is married to Sarah Nicolls Drennan and they live in Teays Valley with their two sons, Alec and Connor. The family attends Gateway Christian Church in Scott Depot. Mark is a graduate of Winfield High, West Virginia State and holds a master’s degree from West Virginia University. He is the executive director of the WV Behavioral Healthcare Association. Senator Drennan has the endorsements of the West Virginians for Life, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Business Industry Council, the Hospital Association and the WV Farm Bureau.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“I submitted my name for consideration when Senator Mike Hall resigned, because I love our great state and want to make a difference. There are better days ahead for West Virginia, through thoughtful planning and legislation we will create a new economy. An economy that attracts and retains our best and brightest citizens. I am concerned that our current economy leads to many of the social problems that we face today.

I am running to retain this seat, because I believe in West Virginia and want to make a better future for our children. This begins with simultaneously preparing a workforce for today’s market and eliminating barriers to new business development. I believe in a smaller government that focuses

on taking care of people who are unable to care for themselves and creating jobs for our able-bodied citizens. I am pro-life, pro second amendment and a strong supporter of public education. My wife and I are products of public school and our children currently attend Putnam County schools.

On May the 8th, please consider voting for me to continue serving you in the West Virginia State Senate.”

Eric J. Tarr (R)

Background

“I’m Dr. Eric J. Tarr and am running for the open West Virginia State Senate seat that was resigned by Senator Mike Hall. I will represent Mason, Putnam, Jackson, and Roane Counties. I’m a conservative republican, committed to protecting life from conception, a strong protector of our constitutional right to bear arms, and believe that we should be redirecting our country, State, and families back to the Judeo-Christian principles that led our country to greatness. I’m 45 years old, have been married for 28 years, have three children aged 27, 22, and 18. I employ 150+ people across my 24 businesses.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“I am running for State Senate because my experience in job creation, economic development, service, and leadership is desperately needed within our State Legislature. I’ve been opening West Virginia businesses, growing them, and creating jobs in at least 10 different industries that range from entry level to 6 figure salaries with benefits since I was 24 years old. The sons and daughters of West Virginia need employment opportunities that give them more reasons to stay than to leave. We have so much potential in West Virginia but need leaders that have successful job and business creation experience that can create opportunity from that potential.

From being born to a family in poverty, married in high school, and having my first child at age 17, I’ve earned my Bachelor of Health Science, Master of Business Administration, and Doctor of Physical Therapy Degrees. With support of my faith, wife, and family, I’ve been blessed to help lift many, many families to positions of secure employment. We can do so much better with the people, resources, and potential that God gave West Virginia. I ask you to please go and vote Eric J. Tarr for West Virginia State Senate. www.EricJTarrWVSenate.com.”

(Editor’s note: Brian Prim is running unopposed as the Democratic nominee and Amy Grady of Leon registered as an Independent for this race and will appear as a voting option in November. Profiles of Prim and Grady will appear, along with the winner of the GOP primary, in the fall, when this contest is ultimately decided.)

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-6.jpg Drennan http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.4-Drennan.jpg Drennan Tarr http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.4-Tarr.jpg Tarr http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-4.jpg