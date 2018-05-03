Meet the candidates: The race for U.S. Senate

MASON COUNTY — The Point Pleasant Register is providing its readers with an opportunity to “Meet the Candidates” running in contested races which will be decided on Tuesday, May 8.

Today, the Register is highlighting candidates running to be their party’s nominee in the upcoming race for U.S. Senate. Each candidate was given the opportunity to provide background information and answer the question, “Why I decided to run for this office?”

Starting with the Democrats, listed below are candidates, and their responses, in alphabetical order:

Joe Manchin (D-Incumbent)

Background

“My time in public service has been all about West Virginia, and doing what’s best for our state. I’ve never forgotten my roots, a small coal mining town called Farmington,WV. From a young age, I learned the West Virginia values of hard work, personal responsibility, and helping others. That West Virginia upbringing helped start my career as a small business owner and as a public servant.

I was honored to serve as the Governor of West Virginia, and now I’m running for re-election to the US Senate to continue fighting for our great state.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“I’m running to bring more jobs and opportunity to West Virginia. I’m running again because we must protect seniors’ access to Medicare and Social Security, fight the epidemic of drug addiction, secure the pensions of our coal miners, promote jobs and skills training centers, invest in infrastructure, keep the commitments we’ve made to our Veterans, seniors and children, and grow new industries.

My opponents want to strip health coverage from 200,000 West Virginians and bankrupt rural hospitals. Washington is itching to cut Medicare and Social Security and that’s wrong. I will do everything I can to protect seniors and their retirement.

I’m the only one who can bring both sides together to get something done. I believe that you can’t build America up if you are too busy tearing each other down.”

Paula Jean Swearengin (D)

Background

“I am a native West Virginian and a proud coal miner’s daughter and granddaughter. I have lived long enough to watch the progression and regression of coal mining and understand pride in a hard day’s work and the struggle to keep food on our tables. I have witnessed the impact on workers and have stood on Union picket lines to fight for living wages. That’s why I refuse to accept any corporate PAC dollars and am running a people-funded campaign. I am proud of the tremendous grassroots support our campaign has gained across the state.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“Like so many Americans, I have seen how corruption has shaped legislation. Our representatives should be working for the people, not for big corporate donors and lobbyists. That’s why I am refusing a single cent of corporate PAC dollars.

I have always been inspired by the workers who marched up Blair Mountain nearly 100 years ago. West Virginians have been keeping the lights on for America for a century, and now it’s time we invest in ourselves.

We are still fighting for decent wages, healthcare, safe work environments, job security, and benefits. It’s time for progress in West Virginia. No mother should have to beg for a clean glass of water for her child. No family should be living in poverty. West Virginia needs investments in infrastructure, legalized cannabis, clean energy initiatives, small business growth, to fix our crumbling infrastructure, build stronger unions, expand broadband access, and implement Medicare for All.

We need representatives on Capitol Hill who have lived through the struggles we face every day and who help create legislation it to make West Virginia stronger. There’s so much gridlock in D.C., I want to help change that.”

Don Blankenship (R)

Background

Grew up in Mingo County. Worked as a coal miner, then graduated from Marshall University. Certified Public Accountant. Worked for Flowers Bakeries, Fluor Incorporated, then served as President, Chairman and CEO of Massey Energy. Oversaw more coal mined than any leader in West Virginia history. Worked to elect Republicans, improve the W.Va. Supreme Court and saved consumers hundreds of millions by fighting to end the Food Tax. Father of two adult children, grandfather of two.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“I am running because of opportunity, and because of fear. West Virginia, under President Trump, has a once in a lifetime opportunity to repair our economy and pull this state out of its 50th place ranking in too many good things. I fear we will miss this chance if we don’t send real business leaders to Washington, who know why and how jobs moves to places with the fairest laws and the best workers.

We must repair out state’s opiate problem, that begins with a Federal solution. Building The Wall will slow the drug trade and open up more jobs for Americans, while saving the billions we spend on supporting illegals here.

And, we must do everything we can to wrestle back power from the swamp in D.C. Too many career politicians scuffle in front of the camera, only to be friends out of the limelight, committed to the status quo.

When elected, I will spur on President Trump to listen to America, not the swamp.

My experiences are unique. I grew up in a poor house, used an outhouse, succeeded in business and was invited to dinner in the White House. Obama sent me to the Big House. My goal, is to make life better in your house.”

Bo Copley (R)

Background

After working in the mining industry for 11 years, Bo was abruptly laid off in September of 2015. The following May, Bo was seated at a round table discussion with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senator Joe Manchin where he confronted Hillary Clinton about her words of “putting coal miners and coal companies out of business.” After the 2016 Presidential race, Yahoo! News named Bo one of the 16 most influential people of the 2016 election. Bo is focused on diversifying our state’s economy in order to provide West Virginians with new opportunities, training, and good paying jobs for our state’s workforce now and in the future. On the top of his list is ensuring our country’s veterans are a priority. Bo is the son of a Purple Heart recipient and veteran of the Vietnam War. Veterans and those actively serving in our nation’s military will always have an ally in Bo. Bo is a faithful husband, father, and Christian. He stands firm to protect the rights of the unborn, and will always fight for his constituents. Bo and his wife Lauren reside in Delbarton, West Virginia with their three beautiful children. He was born and raised in Dingess.

Evan Jenkins (R)

Background

“I’m a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and have an A+ rating from the NRA. I believe that the right to life is the most basic of human rights and I’m proud of my 100 percent pro-life record. I’m focused on getting people back to work which is why I’ve been endorsed by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Home Builders and West Virginia Farm Bureau. I’m the only candidate who has supported Donald Trump since day one and is working with President Trump to Make America and West Virginia Great Again.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“I’m a West Virginian. I was born here, and I’ve raised my family here. I care deeply about the future of our state and know that our West Virginia values are worth fighting for.

In 2014, I saw that our country was on the wrong track and our values were not being represented in Washington D.C. Our elected officials weren’t listening to the people. That’s why I took on a 38-year incumbent to become your congressman. Since my first day in office I have fought for West Virginia.

I have an A+ rating from the NRA and am proud of it.

With a 100 percent pro-life record in Congress, I have always stood on the side of life.

We need to send Trump a Senator. I’m the only candidate in this race who has supported Donald Trump since day one. I’m working side-by-side with him to end Obama’s outrageous attacks on our rights, liberties and freedoms. We’re rolling back the EPA’s devastating regulations, protecting the 2nd Amendment, and putting more money back into your pockets by cutting taxes.

If you want a true West Virginian who will stand up for our values and traditions, I’d be honored to have your support.”

Patrick Morrisey (R)

Background

Patrick grew up in a working-class family, the son of a World War II veteran and a V.A. nurse. Since his family didn’t have much money, he took any job he could to put himself through college and law school. Patrick worked as a health care attorney in the private sector before becoming Attorney General. In 2012, Patrick beat an incumbent Attorney General to be elected West Virginia’s first Republican Attorney General since 1933. He was reelected statewide in 2016. Patrick lives in Harpers Ferry. He is married to Denise, and has a stepdaughter, Julia.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“As Attorney General, I have worked tirelessly to defend our conservative West Virginia values: Defending life; expanding gun rights; suing President Obama’s EPA and protecting coal; suing Obama over Obamacare and his illegal amnesty program; and finally, aggressively tacking the opioid tragedy in West Virginia. My office secured $78 million in damages from pharmaceutical companies, launched faith-based education programs, and even sued the DEA to restrict the opioid supply nationwide.

Now, I’m running for Senate to continue this fight and protect West Virginia from the liberals in Washington. I have worked with President Trump as Attorney General to protect our West Virginia conservative values, and I look forward to standing with President Trump as West Virginia’s next U.S. Senator.

I believe the best way to look at whether a candidate will fight for the issues that are important to voters is to look at what the candidate has done in the past. My record of conservative results for West Virginia is clear. That’s why I have been endorsed by West Virginians for Life, the gun groups, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Ted Cruz, and more than 31 West Virginia elected officials.”

Jack Newbrough (R)

Background

“My name is Jack Newbrough from Weirton, WV. I have two sons Anthony, 25 and Patrick, 12. I am a United States Navy veteran, member of the American Legion and VFW. I also am a member of the American Legion Honor Guard, Patriot Guard rider. My current job is I drive a semi-truck for a living. Born and raised in Weirton and not a politician.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“I decided to run for office because of the opioid problem in our state and the President needs more supporters in office to push his agenda through not more politicians who only look out for themselves not their constituents. My sons’ mother lost her life to opioid addiction 10 years ago. I believe in less government and less regulations to make America great again.”

Tom Willis (R)

Background

A West Virginia National Guard Special Forces, Green Beret Distinguished Honor Graduate, Tom has served America all over the world including tours in the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. He’s the co-owner and managing member of the historic Glen Ferris Inn in Fayette County. He started as a clerk for a federal judge at the U.S. Tax Court and went on to work as a tax lawyer at Baker & McKenzie. Tom serves on the Board of Directors for the non-profit Rick Herrema Foundation. He is an active member of the Independent Bible Church. A former Eagle Scout, Tom resides in Hedgesville with his wife Sara and their three children.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

”I’ve served West Virginia and our nation for 18 years in the military arena, now I feel called to continue to serve in the political arena. I’m not satisfied with where West Virginia stands, and I’m not satisfied with the career politicians in Washington. I know my fellow West Virginians aren’t either. West Virginia and our nation can move to a brighter future for our children and us, but it will take principled leadership. As a Special Forces Green Beret Officer and Business Owner, I know I can lead, and I’m ready and able to answer the call of duty to lead West Virginia and our nation in the U.S. Senate to a better future.”

