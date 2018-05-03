Town-wide clean-ups set in Bend Area

BEND AREA — The Bend Area municipalities of Mason and New Haven will be hosting town-wide clean-ups to encourage residents to spruce up their properties after the long winter months.

Mason’s clean-up dates will be May 7 through 11. Trash will not be picked up on May 8, however, due to the primary election and the town hall being closed.

Residents wanting to take advantage of the pick-up must call the town hall at (304) 773-5200. Calls will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on May 9.

There will be a fee of $15 per dump truck load, or $15 per visit. The fee is to pay a portion of the rental fees for the dumpsters necessary to contain the excess trash. Payment may be made in advance at the town hall, or to the workers at the time of pick-up.

In New Haven, the clean-up will be held following the community yard sales, which are scheduled this weekend. There will be no charge.

Anyone whose normal trash day is on Monday or Tuesday will have the extra pick-up on May 7 and 8. For those with regular Wednesday and Friday trash days, the extra garbage will be gathered on May 16 and 17.

Neither town will be picking up shingles, cans of paint, tires, plywood, brush, or anything containing Freon.

Both towns ask that residents be respectful of the workers and have all smaller items contained in trash bags or small boxes. All trash should be at the edge of residents’ property near, but not in, the roadway.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

