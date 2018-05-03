PPJ/SHS spring band concerts planned

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) and The Point Pleasant Junior High School (PPJHS) bands are preparing for their annual spring concerts.

Chipper Hendricks, PPJHS band director, said both concerts are free to the public to attend and will be in the Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS).

The Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) band will be performing Sunday, May 6, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

PPHS Band Director Ben Loudin shared the band currently has 96 members. Loudin said the PPHS band will be performing various selections including marches, program music, and pop tunes. The Advanced Steel Drum Ensemble and the jazz band will also be performing. Loudin said senior awards will be presented.

The PPJHS band, along with the elementary band comprised of local elementary students will be performing Thursday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. The Mason County Elementary Band will perform first, following the PPJHS band at 7 p.m.

Hendricks shared the PPJHS band currently has 60 members. The band will be performing the following selections: “Bazaar” by Randall D. Standridge, “The Lonely Bull” by Sol Lake, “Shenanigans” by Robert Sheldon, and a medley from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Hendricks commented the students’ favorite selection is, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” because it was the theme of the high school marching competition show this past season.

“The preparation for this year’s concert had some interruptions, snow days, work stoppage, etc., but the students keep plugging along,” said Hendricks.

He shared even though the PPJHS band is not performing with the PPHS band for their spring concerts, eighth graders who are moving up to the high school band have been joining in on the marching rehearsals.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

