Hannan FBLA planning color run

ASHTON — A student organization at Hannan Junior/Senior High School will be hosting a colorful, athletic fundraiser.

Sumer Hughes, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter president, shared she and fellow members have decided to host Hannan’s first ever color run.

The color run will be held on Saturday, May 19. Day of registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the race beginning promptly at 11 a.m. Hughes commented the race begins and ends at Hannan, looping around Ashton Upland Road. The race is approximately 1.8 miles, a 3K.

Hughes explained registration forms can be found at Hannan’s office or on Hannan’s school website. The event is also on Facebook and Tristate Racer. The cost of the race is as follows: ages 6 and under are free, ages seven-10 are $10, and ages 11 and above are $20. She said even when registering online, money must be mailed or delivered to Hannan, addressed to the FBLA. Those who pre-register before May 11 will receive a free color run tee-shirt. Hughes said a limited amount of color run tee-shirts will be available the day of the race. Complementary water and fruit will be available for the participants.

Hughes explained the FBLA members are hosting the fundraiser with the goal to go to National FBLA Conference in Baltimore, Maryland in June.

“We wanted a fun, springtime event that was different from your average ‘buy and sell’ fundraiser. We have been trying to host events that our community can make memories at, all while we still raise our funds,” said Hughes.

Hughes said the idea to host a color run came from FBLA Advisor Jackie Fox.

“The vice president, Katie Sturgeon, and I loved the idea and started working out the details before running it by our chapter members,” said Hughes.

Hughes explained the FBLA has been seeking sponsors for the Color Run. She said as of now the platinum sponsor is Redmen Bingo with gold sponsors being Piggly Wiggly of Milton, Big Blue Auto Sales of Barboursville, Forths Foods INC. of Huntington, Ohio Valley Bank, and Farmers Bank.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

