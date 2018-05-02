Hannan student elected State FBLA president

ASHTON — Hannan students recently attended a State Leadership Conference in Charleston and one was chosen as the president of the West Virginia State Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).

The conference was held at the Civic Center with members of Hannan Junior/ Senior High School’s FBLA chapter in attendance. Hannan FBLA Advisor Jackie Fox said all of the members attended workshops about not only how to better their chapter, but their community as well. Fox shared many of the students received top honors.

The following students were recognized: Cassidy Duffer, fourth place in Business Communications; Sara Lewis, second place in Economics; McKenzie McQueen, second place in Introduction to Public Speaking; Celeste Ferguson, third place in Introduction To FBLA; Cordell Hill, third place in Computer Problem Solving; Caleb Gussler, fourth place in Client Services.

Gussler was also elected as the 2018-19 West Virginia State FBLA (WV FBLA) president.

Fox explained Gussler is currently a junior at the high school. She said he is an honors student and throws for Hannan’s Varsity Track and Field team.

Gussler is Hannan’s student council and FBLA treasurer commented Fox. He is also a member of the clubs RAZE, FYF (Faithful Youth Followers), SADD (Students Against Destructive Decision), and the Conservation Club.

Gussler said, “I have been in FBLA since I was a freshmen and I joined because ever since I was young I have always enjoyed learning about business and selling things, also helping others and FBLA helped me better myself in both areas. I am very excited and thankful for being elected president.”

He explained as the WV FBLA President he will give a short explanation of how WV FBLA is doing and the organization’s upcoming plans.

Gussler said, “My responsibilities are to basically help where and when I can with planning conferences, workshops, recruitment, and chapter visits.”

Gussler said he plans on adding new features of the organization throughout the year and hosting workshops about how individuals can help their FBLA chapter and their community.

Hannan High School Junior Caleb Gussler, pictured, was elected as the 2018-19 West Virginia State FBLA president.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333.

