PPYLB opening day set for Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Youth League Baseball (PPYLB) will be kicking off its regular season this weekend.

Jeremy Bryant, vice president of the leadership committee for Harmon Park and PPYLB, said the day’s festivities will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 5 with a parade through Main Street. Line up is at 12th and Main near the old Central School. Residents will be able to cheer on all of the this year’s PPYLB players in the parade.

“We ask that only the ball players and emergency vehicles be in the parade as it should be an opportunity to showcase our young athletes,” said Bryant.

Following the parade, shared Bryant, the opening day ceremony will be held at noon, Harmon Park where the PPYLB players, coaches, and sponsors will be recognized.

At 2 p.m., two of the 9-12 year old teams will play a head-to-head game kicking off the season. Bryant commented the rest of teams will start on Monday, May 7.

Byrant said members of the community as well as alumni who played at Harmon Park are invited to attend the event.

“We want to bring back the family friendly and fun atmosphere like the days of old where families enjoyed spending the day at the ball park,” said Bryant. “I feel with all of the drugs and negativity around us youth sports is a positive alternative to keep our youth busy while learning not only about the game they are playing, but about life lessons such as good sportsmanship, leadership, teamwork, and so much more.”

PPYLB replaced the Mason County Little League this year. The PPHS coaching department and PPHS Junior/Senior baseball boosters collaborated with community members, who formed the Youth League Committee (YLC), to help square away PPYLB’s beginning. The YLC has helped with sponsorship and getting the word out to the community.

Byrant shared preparation for the season has went rather well considering the flooding this year and a vandalism incident at the park.

“Everyone seems to be upbeat and ready to get the season started. We want it to be fun, exciting, and rewarding for the players as they develop knowledge and skills that will last a lifetime,” said Bryant.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-2.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extenstion 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extenstion 1992.