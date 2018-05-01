County commission race

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Register is providing its readers with an opportunity to “Meet the Candidates” running in contested, local races which will be decided on Tuesday, May 8.

Today, the Register is highlighting candidates running for Mason County Commission which includes two democrats and two republicans. Those candidates are: Tracy Doolittle (R), Point Pleasant, District II, an incumbent running for re-election and a second term in office. Challenging Doolittle in the GOP primary will be Dee Dee Sword Rodgers (R), Point Pleasant, District II. For the Democrats, Pauletta Randolph King (D), Point Pleasant, District II, has also filed as has K.D. Hess (D), Leon, District II. County commissioners are elected to six-year terms.

Starting with the democrats and listed in alphabetical order, are the candidates which were each asked to provide background material and answer the question “Why did you decide to run for this office?”

KD Hess (D)

Background

“Hello, my name is KD Hess and I am running for Mason County Commissioner District 2 on the democratic ticket. I was born and raised in Leon. My parents were the late Bert and Virginia Hess. I am married to my wife Kelli, we have been married for 15 years. Our family farm has been in business since 1958 where we produce hay, grain and run beef cattle. I am the Sunday School Superintendent at Longview Community Church where my family and I attend church. I’m a school bus operator for Mason County Schools.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“I believe Mason County needs a change. It is time for Mason County to have a brighter future. As a school bus driver, I know first hand the lack of things needed to help this county. My first priority is the children. The children are in need due to financial hardship of the parents because the lack of jobs in Mason County. No jobs means no support for our children. We need to implement good industry in the county so the school levy will be fully funded when needed instead of hardship on the taxpayers. I want to be able to have everything available that is needed for our school staff and all of our county employees to implement for further need for our county. This county has great opportunity for jobs since we have access to three vital sources river, rails and interstate. With those three sources we should have no problem getting new businesses into Mason County. I would like your support because I feel together we can make this county grow and prosper. I am Pro Union, Pro Gun, Pro Life and glad I can say that I am a child of God. Thanks, God bless.”

Pauletta Randolph King (D)

Background

“My name is Pauletta Randolph King and I am a candidate for county commissioner. A daughter of Paul and Alice (Wolfe) Randolph, I grew up in the New Haven-Letart area and graduated with honors from Wahama and attended Glenville. I have three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. I am a member of Oak Grove Church, a 4-H Pinwearer and a member of the Main Street Merchants Association. I am a Notary Public and held a West Virginia Contractor License (Business Law and Manufactured Home Installation). My work experience includes development, management, supervision and accounting: all good qualifications for this position.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“I decided to run for this office because I am dedicated to the citizens of this county in which I am so proud to live. I would be committed to the job, I’m honest and I have the experience, both in leadership and knowledge, that would make me a good commissioner. I also have vision for Mason County and want to serve my fellow citizens in any way that I can. I think some of our goals should be to continue to try to attract more businesses to the area that would create more jobs; keep fighting the illegal drug problem; keep our EMS and fire departments operating and try to provide more activities throughout the county for children and adults. I promise to do my best if elected and want to share my slogan that ‘I am NOT running against my opponents, but RATHER, that I am running for ALL of the people of Mason County.’ I sincerely appreciate your votes. Thank you.”

Tracy Sturgeon Doolittle (R)

Background

“The daughter of Joy and the late Jack Sturgeon of Gallipolis Ferry, I’m married to Sammie Doolittle, have three sons and six grandchildren. I‘m a member, and attend, Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. A 4-H leader for many years, I love working with the youth. I was previously employed with the Mason County Sheriff’s Tax Office for 23 years and was a chief tax deputy. I’m co-owner of “All About You” beauty salon, serve on the executive committee of the Mason County Economic Development Board and am currently serving as president of the Mason County Commission.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“To continue my efforts. My number one priority as your commissioner is to save the jobs we have in Mason County and do whatever I can to bring more good paying jobs to our communities. Working with our Economic Development Authority and state and federal representatives, I believe there is great opportunity for job growth in the future for our county. We as a commission are also actively pursuing a lawsuit against some pharmaceutical drug companies to hold them accountable for their part in the drug addiction crisis which has hurt our county. And, I am going to continue to support the fight against illegal drugs and help those who are addicted.“

Dee Dee Sword Rodgers (R)

Background

“I’m a 1996 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and am married to Michael Rodgers. I have two children, JD and Caitlyn, who are active in sports and 4-H. I currently work for one of the largest employers in Mason County as a substitute cook for Mason County Schools.”

Why did you decide to run for this office?

“Mason County’s population is 27,381 residents, it’s 40 miles long and 20 miles wide with 60 percent being the flattest ground in West Virginia. I feel with hard work and dedication, industry jobs would love to come to Mason County. As a candidate for Mason County Commissioner, I feel we need to invest not only in our youth but our senior citizens who have taken a hard hit from budget cuts along with our EMS and volunteer fire departments. I feel I can make positive changes in this area. Our railroad and river are a great way to start and with Route 35 near completion, I feel the Henderson area would be a great location for restaurants. Also on my agenda would be that the roads, sewer and water be fixed and updated. My views are strong and I feel I am the New Vision and New Voice for all tax-paying citizens of Mason County.”

