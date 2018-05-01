Plans for power grid upgrades in Mason Co.

CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power and its affiliate, AEP West Virginia Transmission Company, Inc., have announced plans to upgrade the electric transmission system in Jackson and Mason counties.

The Ravenswood Area Improvements Project is a $60 million investment that includes rebuilding approximately 30 miles of 69-kilvolt transmission line and upgrading associated facilities to ensure continued reliable electric service for customers.

According to Appalachian Power, the project will replace 1950s vintage structures with modern and robust equipment in the Ravenswood, Ripley, Cottageville and Letart areas. Improvements will reduce the likelihood of extended outages to customers and decrease restoration times when outages do occur.

“Appalachian Power’s priority is providing our customers with reliable service at an affordable price,” said Phil Moye, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “The work we are proposing in Jackson and Mason counties will reinforce our transmission system while preparing the power grid to support future development.”

Appalachian Power has developed preliminary study segments for the 30-mile project. Study segments start in Ripley and travel north towards Ravenswood before crossing through Cottageville and Letart. Most of the rebuild will require new right-of-way. Small sections near Ripley and Ravenswood will be built in or adjacent to the existing right-of-way.

The company will use community and landowner input to determine a route that minimizes impact to the community and the environment. Appalachian Power plans to host an open house to share project details with interested parties. The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, May 15 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Rd., Millwood.

“The open house gives us the opportunity to talk with landowners about our project, and get their input before making any decisions,” Moye said. “Involving communities and landowners in this routing process helps us to build the line in a way that least impacts people and the environment.”

Open house attendees can come at any time during the scheduled event to talk with project representatives, view maps of the project area and learn more about the process.

Project team members will utilize information gathered at the open house to determine a proposed route. Once a route is chosen, landowners will be notified about the route and informed of next steps in the process. Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2019 and be complete by the end of 2021.

Additional information about the project including maps, a timeline and updates can be found at www.AppalachianPower.com/Ravenswood

Information provided by Appalachian Power.