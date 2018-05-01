Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for its regular meeting, voting on personnel agenda items, including coaches for various sports.

The school board members in attendance were Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The adoption of the following Math textbooks: My Math (McGraw Hill) for kindergarten-fifth grade and Cengage/Big Ideas for grades sixth-12th.

Out of state travel for Ian Duff, Angela Holley, and Hannan Science Club Students to travel to Washington D.C. and New York City, NY, June 13-16, 2018. HATS will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for David Darst, Dave Withrow, Chris O’Dell, Daniel Tench, and Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) Football Team to travel to Akron, Ohio to participate in a football clinic June 15-16, 2018. PPHS Football Boosters will be the funding source.

The Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Shawnee State University to provide Professional Practicum and Clinical Experiences in Mason County Schools.

James Nibert, as a volunteer for Hannan Junior/Senior High School for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.

Calendar “B” for the 2018-19 School Year.

The resignation of Catherine Hamm, social studies teacher, Wahama Juniorr/Senior High School, effective June 30, 2018.

The resignation of Donell Haynes, sixth grade teacher, New Haven Elementary, effective June 30, 2018.

Family Medical Leave for Ruth Sheets, Teacher, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Jennifer Tate, teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The employment of Joe Johnson, substitute teacher, job #001-041-P, effective May 31, 2018.

Family Medical Leave for Jessica Higginbotham, aide, Mason County School for Success, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Melissa Williamson, custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Marla Cottrill, Assistant Volleyball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, effective April 16, 2018.

The placement of Jonathan Peterson, athletic assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-161-S, for the 2017-18 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The continuing contracts for the following coaches at Hannan Jr/Sr High for the 2018-19 school year: Mike Wallace, assistant varsity football; Jenni Starkey, jr. high asst. football; Rebecca Ferrell, head varsity boys basketball; Kellie Thomas, head varsity girls basketball; Mike Wallace, jr. high girls basketball; Mike Wallace, head varsity track; Kelly Thomas, asst. varsity track; Jayna Lowrey, jr. high head track; Rebecca Ferrell, head varsity volleyball; Abigail Bush, head varsity cheerleading first and second half; Kellie Thomas, athletic trainer.

The continuing contracts for the following coaches at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High for the 2018-19 school year: David Darst, head varsity football; David Withrow, asst. varsity football; Terry Rollins, asst. varsity football; Matt Cottrill, asst. varsity football; James Higginbotham, asst. varsity football; Daniel Tench, jr. varsity football; Chris O’Dell, jr. varsity football; Kent Price, jr. high football; B.J. Grady, jr. high football; Jeromy Williams, head varsity basketball; Cody Greathouse, asst. varsity/junior varsity basketball; Eric Doan, seventh grade boys basketball; John Fields, head varsity girls basketball; Stephen Tarbett, seventh and eighth grade girls basketball; Andrew Blain, head varsity baseball; Steve Martin, asst. varsity/jv baseball; Tad Greathouse, jr. high head baseball; Stephen Tarbett, jr. high asst. baseball; James Higginbotham, head varsity softball; Kent Price, asst. varsity softball; Daniel Tench, jr. high head softball; Jill Smith, jr. high asst. softball; Jed Ott, asst. varsity wrestling; David Bonecutter, asst. varsity/jv wrestling; William Rice, jr. high golf; William Wood, head varsity soccer; John Fields, varsity boys tennis; Kim Napora, varsity girls tennis; Carrie Burns, jr. high head tennis; Erin Northup, jr. high asst. tennis; David Darst, head varsity boys track; David Withrow, asst. varsity boys track; Jacob Nolan, jr. high asst. boys track; Matt Cottrill, head varsity girls track; William Wood, jr. high girls track; Charla Martin, head varsity cheerleading first and second half; Amanda Utterback, jr. high head cheerleading first and second half; Heather Thompson, jr. high asst. cheerleading first and second half; Jessica Porter, cross country; Teresa Miller, head varsity swimming; Ruth Sheets, dance; John Bonecutter, head varsity wrestling coach.

The continuing contracts for the following coaches at Wahama Jr/Sr High for the 2018-19 school year: Jodie Roush, asst. varsity football; Joseph Scott Johnson, jr. high head football; Ronald Bradley, head varsity boys basketball; Mike Wolfe, seventh grade girls basketball; Lori Zuspan, jr. high head baseball; Mike Wolfe, head varsity softball; Jodie Roush, jr. high head wrestling; John Arnott, varsity golf and jr. high golf; Melissa VanMeter, asst. varsity volleyball; Heidi Wood, jr. high cheerleading first and second half; Dave Barr, head varsity track; John Arnott, girls head varsity basketball.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements, check numbers 100078- 100186. Purchase Card check numbers 2293-2315. Total Amount, $593,194.07.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 22, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office.