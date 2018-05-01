Appreciating NASA at Beale

Beale Elementary School has a new display featuring memorabilia from NASA in the school’s trophy case and on the walls. Beale received models of a space shuttle, a rocket, the space lab as well as poster pictures of the crews. Several space missions are mounted to the wall and they have a photo of John Glenn, the first person in space. Beale welcomes families of their students, community members, and any others interested in viewing the display to stop in at the school. Beale elementary sixth grade students pictured by the NASA display are Justine Curry, Nicole Patterson, Hayley Wymer, Madison Litchfield, Sierra Bush, Wes Smith, Korie Waugh, and Lily Neal.

Beale Elementary School has a new display featuring memorabilia from NASA in the school’s trophy case and on the walls. Beale received models of a space shuttle, a rocket, the space lab as well as poster pictures of the crews. Several space missions are mounted to the wall and they have a photo of John Glenn, the first person in space. Beale welcomes families of their students, community members, and any others interested in viewing the display to stop in at the school. Beale elementary sixth grade students pictured by the NASA display are Justine Curry, Nicole Patterson, Hayley Wymer, Madison Litchfield, Sierra Bush, Wes Smith, Korie Waugh, and Lily Neal. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_0428.Beale_.jpg Beale Elementary School has a new display featuring memorabilia from NASA in the school’s trophy case and on the walls. Beale received models of a space shuttle, a rocket, the space lab as well as poster pictures of the crews. Several space missions are mounted to the wall and they have a photo of John Glenn, the first person in space. Beale welcomes families of their students, community members, and any others interested in viewing the display to stop in at the school. Beale elementary sixth grade students pictured by the NASA display are Justine Curry, Nicole Patterson, Hayley Wymer, Madison Litchfield, Sierra Bush, Wes Smith, Korie Waugh, and Lily Neal.