POINT PLEASANT — The 67th National Day of Prayer returns this Thursday, with a local observance once again planned for noon at the Mason County Courthouse.

This year’s national theme is “UNITY” with the Bible verse Ephesians 4:3 as inspiration: “Empowering to keep the unity of the spirit in the bond of peace.”

The following is an itinerary for the event which will once again take place on the court house steps facing 6th Street.

National Anthem performed by Aireonna Canterbury, student at Beale Elementary School, Gallipolis Ferry. Welcome by Mayor Brian Billings, Mayor of the City of Point Pleasant. Pledge to the Flag led by the Canterbury children from New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant, whose parents are Roy and Terry Canterbury.

Then, the prayer representatives will speak and pray on specific topics and concerns as follows: Church, prayed for by Rev. Bob Wiseman, evangelist, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant. Media, prayed for by Rev. Ted Nance, pastor of Pleasant View Church, Apple Grove. Education, prayed for by Gary Fields, retired science teacher years (36 years of teaching) and member of the Tiger Men Ministry, Letart. Government, prayed for by Carol Miller, member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, District 16, 2006-present.

Singing God Bess America is Berklee Bonecutter, a pro-life ambassador.

Military, prayed for by Fleming S. Young Jr., 99-year old World War II veteran, United States Army. Business, prayed for by Rev. Mark Mayes, multi-store manager Mid-Atlantic Region, Ace Hardware. Family, prayed for by Rev. Bud Richmond, hospice chaplain and evangelist, Point Pleasant. Pro-Life movement, prayed for by Teshia Porter, Mason County Teens for Life, charter member.

Song performed by The Canterbury’s. The Erewanna Jeffrey Outreach Award and The Rev. Paul J. Chapman Shepherd’s Recognition Award, will then both be presented.

Assisting with sound for the event will be John Bonecutter with Denise Bonecutter as the event coordinator.

The event is scheduled to last until 1:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The observance will be held indoors at the Mason County Library only in the event of rain.

Observance takes on “UNITY” theme