Hannan Prom Royalty

The Hannan High School Junior Class recently hosted the 2018 Junior/Senior Prom at the Holiday Inn Express located in Barboursville. Pictured from left are prom royalty, including Prom Prince Charles Gill, Prom Princess Olivia Norris, Prom Queen Kassidee Bush and Prom King Chris Connor.

The Hannan High School Junior Class recently hosted the 2018 Junior/Senior Prom at the Holiday Inn Express located in Barboursville. Pictured from left are prom royalty, including Prom Prince Charles Gill, Prom Princess Olivia Norris, Prom Queen Kassidee Bush and Prom King Chris Connor. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0501.HannanProm.jpg The Hannan High School Junior Class recently hosted the 2018 Junior/Senior Prom at the Holiday Inn Express located in Barboursville. Pictured from left are prom royalty, including Prom Prince Charles Gill, Prom Princess Olivia Norris, Prom Queen Kassidee Bush and Prom King Chris Connor.