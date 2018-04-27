For the record: Arrests reported

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made April 21-27: Trenton M. Bright, 20, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Derrick L. Means, 35, Sumerco, driving on revoked DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Todd A. Whittington, 19, Southside, DUI under 21, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Brie-Anna T. George, 19, Gallipolis, Ohio, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Tiffany A. McCormick, 18, Gallipolis, Ohio, DUI under 21, driving suspended, arrested by Deputy Veith. Michael S. Watson, 45, Henderson, fleeing from officer while DUI, arrested by Deputy Veith. Anthony P. Chandler, 35, Glenwood, DUI with child under 16 in vehicle, failure to maintain control, driving suspended, arrested by Deputy Waugh.

