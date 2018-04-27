Register open house set for Tuesday

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Register is hosting an open house this Tuesday at its new location at 510 Main Street. The free event, which is open to the public, takes place from 3-7 p.m. and will include door prize giveaways, cake and light refreshments. There is no purchase necessary to be eligible to win the door prizes. The new location is in the building which many remember as the former Rardin’s Shoe Store, just down from the Mason County Courthouse on Main Street.

