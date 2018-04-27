Shelter pets of the week

Mason County Animal Shelter staff say Kelly, this pretty gray female feline, is a young adult who is very shy but would make a great pet with the right person willing to give her a home, let her come out of her shell and bond with her for an unconditional friendship. If interested in adopting Kelly, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter staff say Garry, this young Collie/Labrador mix is a very friendly boy who is hoping to find his forever home. If interested in adopting Garry, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.