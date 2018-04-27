National Honor Society students at PPHS

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Senior High School recently held its National Honor Society induction ceremony.

Students are chosen based on four aspects including scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

Students must first meet the minimum cumulative grade point average (GPA) set by their high school’s administration and staff, per national guidelines, at a minimum, students must have at least a 3.0, but each school chapter decides on its preferred cumulative GPA requirement.

According to the national guidelines outlined on the National Honor Society website, once a student meets the cumulative GPA requirement, the student then has an opportunity to complete a form detailing his or her accomplishments in service, leadership, and character.

For service, students are recognized by their voluntary, altruistic contributions made by them to the school or community.

For leadership, students are recognized for their resourcefulness, ability to solve problems, and ability to contribute ideas. Experiences in leadership may come forth through either school or community activities when working with or for others.

For character, students are recognized for being cooperative, courteous, and respectful while demonstrating high standards of honesty and reliability, and generally maintaining a clean disciplinary record.

National Honor Society inductees included:

Nick Newell, Kristin Veroski, Cason Payne, Sarah Deem, Hannah Fisher, Tanner Durst, Hayley Russell, Allison Henderson, Amelia Elias, Tanner King, Jacob Shull, Allison Halley, Caroline Forman, McKayla Meadows, Sam Pinkerton, Kyla Grimes, Kendra Williams, George Smith, Lexi Landry, Kenlee Bonecutter, and Kauri Porter.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333.

