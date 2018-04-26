Leon Elementary receives NOA Grant

LEON — A local elementary school has recently received a grant to aid in the purchase of a greenhouse for the facility.

Leon Elementary students will now be able to gain first hand experience with growing a wide variety of plants and vegetables because of this green house.

Leon Elementary received the grant through the NOA Fund which is a non-profit organization that provides funding to West Virginia communities. NOA funding makes small, unrestricted grants to be used as start up funding for projects that bring together local communities. The board members in charge of the NOA fund believe by each member giving a little, they will be able to make a huge change.

The Fund’s president, Katie Pack, as well as all members of the board, are West Virginia natives, who are all interested in supporting traditionally underfunded efforts.

The staff and students at Leon Elementary are thankful to Pack and the donation she has given Leon, which was where she attended elementary school years ago.

For anyone interested in learning more about NOA funding, please contact the NOA Fund at thenoafund@gmail.com.

