‘Community Pride and Progress’ inside today

OHIO VALLEY — Inside today’s newspaper is Ohio Valley Publishing’s largest, annual special edition – “Community Pride and Progress” featuring stories from Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties. This year’s theme is “Made in the Ohio Valley” with a focus on items, ideas, inspiration and individuals both unique to the region and the world.

Inside, readers will find features on local creators of coffee, quilts, educational programs, “art furniture,” homemade brooms, honey, artisan cheese, Letart tomatoes, portraits of “visiteurs” as well as “revolutionary art,” one-of-a-kind automobiles, motors that turn the world, photography with Facebook followers, sweet, sweet music and more.

Bud Hunt is publisher of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

“Today’s special edition shows how many of our friends and neighbors put a bit of a different spin on a phrase attributed to Scotsman, Patrick Geddes. Geddes is credited with coining a phrase referring to community planning,” Hunt said. “However, there are other ways to apply that phrase and as these stories will tell our readers, Ohio Valley’s reach in terms of what is made locally, can span the globe.”

Geddes’ work reflects connecting communities and how those communities grow from that connection. In today’s edition, those connections range from grandmothers donating handmade quilts to sick children, to locally roasted cups of coffee served from Columbus, Ohio to Charleston, W.Va., and beyond. From kindness to the artist’s canvas, the Ohio Valley is full of these unique creators who define “Made in the Ohio Valley.”

“This year, we wanted to showcase individuals and ideas which are creating a unique vision here in the Ohio Valley. We wanted to see how that translates in our communities and can spread even further out into the world,” said Beth Sergent, editor of OVP. “In all cases, this vision, their vision, has touched their families and friends, and in some cases, far beyond county lines. It goes to show creativity and hard work can create a ripple effect that has the ability to reach well beyond what we think are our limits. Our impact can reach beyond borders and out into a big world.”

At 48 pages, this is the largest “Progress” edition in OVP’s recent history. It contains 23 original features as well as countless informational stories on local supporters of this project.

“Our hope is readers enjoy learning about how our corner of the world makes its impact felt. We also want to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to our advertisers who partnered with us for this annual special edition,” Hunt added.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.27-Progress-2.jpg

Focus on ‘Made in the Ohio Valley’