Senior events planned for May

MASON COUNTY — Many activities will be offered at Mason County’s two senior citizen centers in May, as “Older Americans Month” is observed.

The theme of the celebration is “Engage at Every Age.” The highlight of the month will be the Senior Prom on May 18 at the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant. The prom’s theme is “Under the Stars.” It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, and includes music, dancing, and refreshments. While not required, those attending are encouraged to wear their formal or semi-formal attire.

Other activities at the Point Pleasant center begin Tuesday, with a program by Ann Dalton at 10:30 a.m. It is titled, “Reading Your Medicare Summary Notice.” Additional speakers during the month will include Sarah Gore, community educator with Holzer, on May 15 at 10 a.m.; a Veterans Administration representative on May 16 from noon to 2 p.m.; and Frank Bibbee on “Falls Prevention,” May 22 at 10 a.m.

The seniors will also be able to take part in, or watch, the AMVETS Memorial Day Parade on May 26 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to participate should contact the senior center for line-up details.

A craft day will finish off the month on May 29 at 1 p.m., with “Creating Flowers with Missie.”

Both the senior center in Point Pleasant and Mason will celebrate moms on May 11. A Mother’s Day Tea and Cookies will be served at 10 a.m. at the Gene Salem center, and 10:30 a.m. at the Mason center.

Other Mason activities include a program by Ann Dalton, “Reading Your Medicare Summary Notice,” on May 16 at 10:30 a.m. A craft day, “Creating Flowers with Missie,” will be held May 21 at 10 a.m.

Both centers offer regular weekly activities, such as bingo, exercise classes, music and church services. The centers will be closed May 8 for election day, May 28 for Memorial Day, and the Mason center will be closed May 23 so seniors can enjoy a trip to the Senior Conference Day at Cedar Lakes.

Meals are served weekdays at 11:30 a.m. Menus can be picked up at the centers, or viewed on the Facebook page, “Mason County Action Group, Inc.”

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

