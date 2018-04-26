Wahama ‘honors’ students

MASON — Some of Wahama High School’s top students were recognized recently when a tapping ceremony was held for both the National Honor Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society.

Rho Kappa President Isaiah Pauley gave the welcome, as well as a farewell speech to the students, parents, and others who attended. He introduced the incoming president as Camryn Tyree. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Sydnee Whaley, with the criteria of Rho Kappa membership given by Lauren Fields, Courtney Rickard, Jacob Lloyd and Madison VanMeter.

Those inducted into Rho Kappa were:

MacKenzie Dawn Barr, Olivia Rae Johnson, Payton Michelle McFarland, Mariah Faith Young, Zachary Thomas Roush, Connor Lee Bumgarner, Hannah Marie Rose, Emma Marie Tomlinson, and MaKinley Elaine Bumgarner.

Next, outgoing National Honor Society President Lauren Fields gave her farewell address, and introduced Jacob Lloyd as the incoming president of the organization. Explaining the criteria for National Honor Society membership were Mikenzie Warth, Madison VanMeter, Kaleigh Stewart, and Noah Litchfield.

National Honor Society inductees included:

Skylar Cierra Riffle, Emma Marie Tomlinson, Sydnee Nicole Whaley, Adrianna Faith Stewart, MaKinley Elaine Bumgarner, Antonio Dominic Serevicz, Abram Xavier Pauley, Sophia Dawn Russell, Mariah Faith Young, Olivia Rae Johnson,

Tori Elizabeth Robinson, Kyrsten Skylar Baker, Ethan Michael VanMatre, Braedon Ross Bumgarner, Alexander James Mitchell, Hannah Marie Rose, Brodee Samuel Howard, MacKenzie Dawn Barr, Gage Samuel Smith and Adam Todd Groves.

Lauren Fields and Isaiah Pauley presented National Honor Society and Rho Kappa Advisor Catherine Hamm with flowers and a gift on behalf of the groups for her continued guidance and support. Mrs. Hamm will be retiring at the end of the school year. The two presidents were also presented with plaques and a gift from their advisor.

A total of 20 Wahama High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society recently. Pictured, front row from left, are Adrianna Faith Stewart, Hannah Marie Rose, MacKenzie Dawn Barr, Sydnee Nicole Whaley, and MaKinley Elaine Bumgarner. Second row, Emma Marie Tomlinson, Olivia Rae Johnson, Mariah Faith Young, Sophia Dawn Russell, Kyrsten Skylar Baker, Tori Elizabeth Robinson, and Skylar Cierra Riffle. Back row, Alexander James Mitchell, Gage Samuel Smith, Ethan Michael VanMatre, Adam Todd Groves, Abram Xavier Pauley, Antonio Dominic Serevicz, Braedon Ross Bumgarner, and Brodee Samuel Howard. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.27-Wahama-1.jpg A total of 20 Wahama High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society recently. Pictured, front row from left, are Adrianna Faith Stewart, Hannah Marie Rose, MacKenzie Dawn Barr, Sydnee Nicole Whaley, and MaKinley Elaine Bumgarner. Second row, Emma Marie Tomlinson, Olivia Rae Johnson, Mariah Faith Young, Sophia Dawn Russell, Kyrsten Skylar Baker, Tori Elizabeth Robinson, and Skylar Cierra Riffle. Back row, Alexander James Mitchell, Gage Samuel Smith, Ethan Michael VanMatre, Adam Todd Groves, Abram Xavier Pauley, Antonio Dominic Serevicz, Braedon Ross Bumgarner, and Brodee Samuel Howard. A ceremony at Wahama High School was held recently where nine new members were inducted into the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. They are, front row from left, Olivia Rae Johnson, Emma Marie Tomlinson, Hannah Marie Rose, Mariah Faith Young, and Payton Michelle McFarland. Back row, MaKinley Elaine Bumgarner, Zachary Thomas Roush, Connor Lee Bumgarner, and MacKenzie Dawn Barr. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.27-Wahama.jpg A ceremony at Wahama High School was held recently where nine new members were inducted into the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. They are, front row from left, Olivia Rae Johnson, Emma Marie Tomlinson, Hannah Marie Rose, Mariah Faith Young, and Payton Michelle McFarland. Back row, MaKinley Elaine Bumgarner, Zachary Thomas Roush, Connor Lee Bumgarner, and MacKenzie Dawn Barr.

NHS, Rho Kappa inductees tapped

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

