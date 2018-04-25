Getting out the vote…early

Early voting began in Mason County yesterday with several residents taking the opportunity to cast their ballots. According to County Clerk Diana Cromley, 124 registered voters had voted near the end of the day on Wednesday. There are nearly 18,000 registered voters in Mason County. Early voting takes place now through May 5 at the Mason County Courthouse. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays during the early voting period. All early voting takes place on the second floor of the Mason County Courthouse in the County Commission meeting room.

