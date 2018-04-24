Shanty boat night to return

POINT PLEASANT — The 10th annual Shanty Boat Night event will be making its return this May and will benefit the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.

The event is set for Friday, May 11 at the First Church of God Ministry Center in Point Pleasant. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Ruth Fout of the river museum shared members of the church’s congregation will be preparing the meal consisting of baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli casserole, salad, and homemade rolls. Coconut cream pie and cherry pie will be options for dessert and coffee, tea, and lemonade will be options for drinks.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person and can be purchased at the river museum or by calling (304) 674-0144. The dress for the event is casual. The entertainment for the evening will be a six piece band, 1937 Flood and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Fout commented the 1937 Flood will be performing a variety of music.

Also, Fout shared over $3,000 worth of door prizes will be given throughout the evening. She said a few items are five Cracker Barrel rocking chairs, Blenko glass, gift certificates and tickets for restaurants, motel stays, Kings Island, the outdoor production of Tecumseh, and golfing at Snowshoe. Fout said many people who attend the event will leave with a gift.

Fout explained the shanty boat is an important display at the river museum. The museum has several pictures of individuals with their shanty boats. She shared in the early years, many people of the area lived on shanty boats and typically fished for a living. They would pull up to the riverbank to sell their fish to those who lived along the river. Fout commented several shanty boats would be seen tied up to the riverbank at Henderson. She said one individual of Henderson even decided to move his shanty boat on land, add a basement down below, and make it his family home.

