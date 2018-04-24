Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club ready for spring

POINT PLEASANT — The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club members are preparing for their upcoming planting projects in May.

On Saturday, May 19 members of Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club, along with members of Point Pleasant in Bloom, will begin planting flowers throughout the city.

Following, on Saturday, May 26, garden club members will be doing their annual flower planting at Gunn Park along with local 4-H club members.

President Diana Cromley shared the common goal among members of the club is to enhance the beauty of gardens around the City of Point Pleasant. Cromley explained the club focuses on maintaining the flower beds at Gunn Park, Sheriff’s Memorial Park at Viand and 6th streets, Silver Bridge Memorial, and the Mount Vernon area. The club was established in 1957, last year marking its 60th anniversary. Cromley said the club currently has 24 members and new members are welcomed and encouraged.

The club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Christ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Point Pleasant.

Cromley said anyone interested in joining may contact her or another member of the club. Also, she invites anyone interested to attend a club meeting to experience what being a member of the club is like.

She explained at each meeting the club members invite a speaker for the evening and throughout the year they have various workshops. Also, every year from May to September, two to three members of club will go around to eight different wards of the city and choose a yard of the month. Eight yards are recognized and the monthly winners are entered in a drawing to receive a $25 gift certificate (compliments of the Garden Club) to Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc. Cromley added club members choose a business of the month to recognize as well.

Cromley said the club held a baking contest for the Bikes&BBQ event in downtown Point Pleasant last year and are planning to hold the baking contest again this year.

During the winter months, the club holds a poinsettia sale fundraiser yearly and this past year Cromley shared the club decorated a tree at Gunn Park for the Light of Christmas Tree Project.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

