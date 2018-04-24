Learning the ‘Art of Gardening’

MIDDLEPORT — Green thumbs were fostered over the weekend when the Riverbend Arts Council of Middleport hosted the Art of Gardening.

Following a brunch of coffee, tea, fruit, and homemade pastries by Rick Werner and Jessica Chapman, Vern Hoover of the Rio Tomato, informed the crowd while speaking on the proper care of hanging baskets and container gardening. He emphasized the importance of proper pH for maintaining plants such as petunias and geraniums. He stated that it is important to check the pH of water and if is not suitable, it can be corrected with particular plant foods and fertilizers. He also demonstrated and discussed the pruning of flowers, which will regrow and rebloom in approximately 2-3 weeks after the pruning.

Kevin Fletcher, Meigs/OSU Extension Agent, spoke next on composting and the proper ways to compost, along with what is best to add to the compost versus what should not be added.

Chris Blank, Jim Blevins, and Glenn Roberts spoke on beekeeping. The three gentlemen have different methods of beekeeping, however, all are reportedly successful. They discussed bee swarms, their different habitats, production of different types and colors of honey, and the different tools that are used to process the honey. It was also noted that other bees do aid in pollination but honey bees are the main contributors.

Laura Grueser, a Community Health Educator from the Meigs County Health Department, was the last speaker for the day. She spoke on diabetes and the best diet and exercise to improve risks and blood work numbers.

Lunch was prepared by Werner; a plant exchange was held outside, crafts were demonstrated by Bobbi Owen, vendors were present displaying their “garden” merchandise, and various donations, many “garden” related, were awarded by the end of the day at the Chinese Auction. This event was held in conjunction with Earth Day, 2018, which was April 22.

Bobbi Owen demonstrates a craft. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.25-Art-1201842410462476.jpg Bobbi Owen demonstrates a craft. The spring plant exchange was held during the event. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.25-Art-22018424104625432.jpg The spring plant exchange was held during the event. Vern Hoover of the Rio Tomato speaks on pruning petunias. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.25-Art-3201842410462764.jpg Vern Hoover of the Rio Tomato speaks on pruning petunias. Glenn Roberts, Jim Blevins, and Chris Blank discuss beekeeping. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.25-Art-42018424104628416.jpg Glenn Roberts, Jim Blevins, and Chris Blank discuss beekeeping.